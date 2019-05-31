Telangana: Two killed in hit-and-run accident in Nalgonda

By | Published: 10:27 am

Nalgonda: Two watchmen of Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) we’re killed on the spot when a DCM van ran over their moped on Narketpally-Adhanki road near Cherlapally village in Nalgonda on Friday morning.

The victims were identified as Chintha Narsimha(45) and Devarakonda Srinivas Rao(44), who were residents of Cherlapally village.

The road accident took place at 9 am when a DCM van hit the TVS Excel moped on which the victims were riding. After hitting the moped, the DCM sped away from the spot.

Narsimha and Srinivas Reddy, were going towards Narketpally to attend to their duties. When they were crossing the road at a divider, a DCM, which was coming from Narketpally side has hit them resulting in the accident.

Nalgonda Rural police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to District Government Hospital at Nalgonda for post-mortem.

The police were making the efforts to identify the DCM vehicle involved in the accident by examining footage of CC Cameras, which was installed near the spot of the accident.