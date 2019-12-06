Telangana: Kin of 10 deceased RTC staffers get jobs

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: The management of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday issued orders providing jobs to family members of 10 deceased RTC employees who died during the strike period. Following instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the RTC management has issued appointment orders for the posts of Junior Assistant (four members), RTC Constable (five members) and Conductor (one member). Officials said that all these 10 members who have received appointment orders will soon be joining duties.

Meanwhile, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Opposition parties had used the TSRTC workers’ deaths for their political gains.

The Minister was speaking after handing over Rs 2.5 lakh financial assistance and appointment letters to children of deceased RTC workers Babu and Kareem Khan on Friday. The sons of the two deceased workers have been appointed as junior assistants in RTC.

