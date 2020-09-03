Telangana: Kin of nurses who died of Covid get Rs 50 lakh insurance

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana, family members of two deceased nurses, one from Chest Hospital and another from Government Hosptial in Jangaon who had died of Covid-19 while discharging their duties, have received insurance claim amount of Rs 50 lakh each under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Insurance Scheme for health workers fighting Covid-19.

Head nurse Victoria Jayamani from Chest Hospital, who was just days away from her retirement, passed away in June while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital and senior staff nurse Pavitra was also infected while serving Covid positive patients and passed away in Gandhi Hospital.

Rs 25 lakh from State govt

The family members of both the healthcare workers successfully claimed the Centre’s insurance scheme and they will also receive an amount of Rs 25 lakh towards ex-gratia from the State government, which was announced on Tuesday by the Health Minister, Eatala Rajender.

