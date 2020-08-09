Telangana Ku Haritha Haram: 65 per cent target met

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: With Telangana receiving more than the average rainfall, the progress under the sixth phase of “Telangana Ku Haritha Haram” has only got better, with over 65 per cent of the targetted 30 crore saplings planted. While Kamareddy topped the list overshooting the target set for districts by more than 10 per cent, the Civil Supplies Department too crossed the target set for departments.

As per the Forest Department’s report on Saturday, Kamareddy district saw 74.55 lakh saplings being planted (i.e 110.27%), followed by Warangal Rural 60.89 lakh saplings (105%), Medchal 97.74%, Bhadradri 97.73%, Nizamabad 91.43%, Jagitial 85.88%, Yadadri 84.02%, and Mahbubnagar 80.73%. On the other hand, the GHMC area registered the lowest plantation at 29.63 per cent while the HMDA area improved its performance compared with July’s by achieving 49.60 per cent, mainly because of the shortage of personnel with many preoccupied with coronavirus-related works. Warangal (Urban), Peddapalli and Nalgonda are the other districts that achieved less than the district average.

Government departments that come under the miscellaneous category achieved 299.78 per cent of the target — civil supplies (105.33%), transport (103.22%), women and child welfare (101.20%), defense and military (100.83%), and government offices and panchayat raj roads (100% each). While universities registered the lowest rate of 3.50 per cent despite huge tracts of vacant lands available with them, the BC welfare met a target of 26.34%, followed by fire 20%, revenue 17.03%, endowments 13.82%, prisons 12.88%, and fisheries 10.33%.

“After the numbers for July came, we have started speaking with the District Collectors and achieved remarkable progress in avenue plantation along highways and major roads. While there is not much time left for the rainy season, we are pushing the districts to complete the targets even though it is a year-long programme,” a senior forest department official told ‘Telangana Today’. Principle Chief Conservators of Forests (PCCF) R Shobha and Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal were visiting the districts to assess the ground-level scenario, encouraging the district officials to meet the targets quickly, the official said.

