Telangana: Lab to study poultry diseases mooted

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The second meeting of the Cabinet Sub-committee on poultry industry in the State has mooted the idea of setting up a state-of-the-art laboratory under public-private partnership to study diseases that hit the poultry industry and also to look into the quality of poultry feed.

Speaking at the meeting in MCR HRD Institute here on Friday, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was very interested in the poultry sector as it provides employment to a large number of people. He reminded the representatives of the industry and also from backyard poultry sector who attended the meeting that the government provided them power on subsidy and supply of quality feed for the sector when it was in trouble.

“The Telangana government is offering Rs 20 crore power subsidy for the sector. We will also involve officials from the power sector for the third meeting of the Cabinet Sub-committee slated for December 30, so that we can suggest a better tariff,” the Minister said. The committee which also has Ministers Etela Rajender and V Srinivas Goud as members, wanted the officials to prepare a data bank on all the manufacturers of poultry feed.

The committee also suggested drafting of necessary guidelines for smooth export of poultry products from the State to other countries. The committee also opined that there was a need for an in-depth study of the sector to help the government understand where and when it needs intervention for the betterment of the industry.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .