Telangana lady makes a splash

Meet Madhuri Lingidi, a Telangana- origin woman, who is all set to showcase the traditions and culture of India through her paintings at the 34th International Festival of Raleigh, a biennial event, to be held in March.

Born in Nalgonda and currently settled in the United States, Madhuri managed to capture the attention of ‘vidheshis’ with her desi paintings and has so far done over 70 paintings across all forms of art including Tanjore and Madhubani, the famous Indian painting styles. Following Indian tradition in foreign soil is challenging.

But Madhuri, a mother to two kids and vice president at Trust Bank (USA), manages to make time for her passion. She wakes up at around 4 am and spends an hour or two in painting. However, painting is not a newly found interest for Madhuri. It has always been her favourite passion, pastime, and stressbuster.

Colours were her biggest fascination since childhood and rangolis made by her mother were behind the inspiration behind making the first move towards painting. At the age of 8, she received a medal in an International Painting Contest held in New Delhi. The popularity and demand she gained in the United States are tremendous.

“Portraits and landscape paintings by me are widely appreciated in the US. Though I am not an artist with a commercial bent of mind, some friends have purchased them at prices higher than I expected. The popularity I gained with word of mouth publicity got me clients’ who wanted me to develop some specific paintings,” she said.

Madhuri will be the only one from Telangana to showcase her work at the prestigious International Festival of Raleigh. “Getting this invitation is a great opportunity for me to showcase the traditions and culture of India. By setting an example, I would also like to encourage more girls of Indian origin born or living in the United States to make painting their manner of expression. At the Festival, my focus is on Tanjore art form,” says Madhuri, whose wish is to set up an art studio and teach youngsters to express themselves with colours.

