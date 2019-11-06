Telangana: Land sites for Christian burial grounds identified

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Hyderabad: Land sites to the extent of 68.32 acres have been identified in different places of Medchal and Vikarabad districts for use as Christian burial grounds, according to BC and Minorities welfare minister Koppula Eshwar here on Wednesday. Officials identified the land sites at different places following a request made by Christian religious leaders to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently.

According to an official press release, the minorities welfare department officials have been asked to develop these land sites immediately. Following are the details of the land sites: Five acres in Ibrahimpatnam, 10 acres in Maheshwaram mandal, 2.20 acres in Kodicherla village in Kothur Mandal, 7 acres in Chowlapally village in Farooknagar mandal, five acres in Kanakamamidi village in Moinabad mandal, two acres in Yacharam mandal.

In Medchal district, five acres were identified in Nagaram village of Ghatkesar mandal, two acres in Gajularamaram of Qutubullapur mandal, three acres in Dindigul manda, 1.21 acres in Dommara Pochampally mandal, 4.10 acres in Ahmedguda of Keesara mandal, 15 acres in Gangaram mandal of Vikarabad and 6.21 acres in Nawabpet.

Various Christian organisations members including Bishop Wilson SIngam, M. Bhaskar, Gone Solomon Raj called on the minister and thanked him.

