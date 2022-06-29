Telangana: Lands encroached by Jamuna Hatchiers handed over to farmers in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:49 AM, Wed - 29 June 22

Medak: The process of handing over the assigned lands, allegedly encroached by Jamuna Hatcheries, to farmers of Atchampet and Hakimpet villages of Masaipet Mandal in Medak district has commenced on Wednesday.

After conducting the Panchanama of said lands, Masaipet Tehsildar Malathi has handed over a copy of the Panchanama report to woman farmer Perika Shyamala at the site. The Panchanama is being conducted under the supervision of Medak and Narsapur Revenue Divisional Officers.

According to the officials of Medak, the revenue department had so far identified 85 acres and 19 guntas of assigned land encroached by Jamuna Hatcheries, owned by Huzurabad BJP MLA Etela Rajendar.

Meanwhile, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Narasapur MLA C Madan Reddy, and other elected representatives and officials will hand over the same land, Pattadhar Passbooks, and other ownership documents to 65 assignees on Wednesday afternoon.