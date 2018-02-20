Telangana: Last date for fee payment of inter supplementary is March 31

By | Published: 1:38 am 1:39 am

Hyderabad: All private candidates (without college study) who need exemption from attendance to appear for intermediate public advanced supplementary to be held in May/June with Arts/Humanities combinations will be considered on payment of an attendance exemption fee of Rs 500, a press release on Monday said. The candidates are directed to apply for attendance exemption by visiting website tsbie.cgg.gov.in and upload scanned copies of required certificates in the website. The last date for payment of exemption fee is March 31.