Telangana launches fruit campaign

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has always stressed the adoption of a multi-pronged strategy to control the spread of coronavirus. On a number of occasions, he has highlighted the need to have a relook at our dietary habits and make fruits an essential part of our diet.

Based on the Chief Minister’s directions and inputs from National Institute of Nutrition and senior biotech scientists, the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture and Marketing have launched a “Fruits on Friday and Saturday” Campaign.

The fruits cultivated in Telangana like mausambi, 85 per cent of which is exported, and mango are rich in Vitamin C. Fruits rich in Vitamin C boosts immunity which is considered as one of the criteria in reducing the impact of corona. The campaign includes sending fruits in considerable quantities along with Mobile Rythu Bazars, media campaign to promote fruit diet, sending exclusive mobile fruit vehicles to resident welfare associations and gated communities.

The measure to supply fruits to the “Containment Clusters” in Hyderabad and in Telangana is under consideration by the Agriculture Department. This will also ensure that the farmers have a ready market and the people of Telangana will have affordable and immune-promoting mausambi, tomato and mango right at their doorsteps.

The information from farmers revealed that ‘Himayat’ variety of mango is available in large quantities in Mahabubabad. A decision was also taken to network with supermarket chains to provide the farmers with an avenue for their produce. Slogan of “Pandlu Tinandi, Corona nu Tarimi Kottandi” could benefit both the farmers and the citizens, the department said in a statement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .