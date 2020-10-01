Telangana launches property survey

GHMC appealed the citizens to enlist their property details, Aadhaar card number and perform EKYC against their properties by visiting GHMC citizen service centres, Mee Seva or through Mee Seva website

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched a survey or enrollment of non-agricultural properties (updation app for officials) in Gram Panchayat, municipalities and municipal corporations, including GHMC, to update details on Dharani portal app for issue of non-agricultural pass books.

The GHMC appealed the citizens to enlist their property details, Aadhaar card number and perform EKYC against their properties by visiting GHMC citizen service centres, Mee Seva or through Mee Seva website.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .