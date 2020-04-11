Telangana launches ‘T COVID 19’ app to give authentic info

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Hyderabad: In a bid to provide accurate information to people on COVID-19 and prevent spreading of fake news, the departments of Health and Information Technology launched ‘T COVID 19’ mobile application.

Developed in collaboration with AWS, Cisco and Hdyerabad-based startup Quantela, the application will be a single source of information on COVID-19 for citizens.

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao formally launched the application at his camp office in Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday. He said the T COVID 19 was an all-in-one app which provides official information, precautionary guidelines and a multitude of other services in the best interest of citizens.

All the information related to government orders, media bulletins, government announcements, list of essential services, is also included in the application, besides a single click option to directly connect with 24×7 emergency helpline.

Further, the app enables citizens to take approved self-assessment tests to understand his/her medical conditions and avoid unnecessary panic. The application also has an integrated telemedicine module of ‘Call Health’ that allows the patient to remotely book an appointment with a medical professional. In addition, the application also includes information about approved labs and test centers, isolation wards and quarantine centers.

The mobile application will help the government agencies in identifying the locations where a COVID-19 infected person has visited in recent times. It can be downloaded from https://bit.ly/android-TSCOVID19 by Android users or https://bit.ly/GoT-iOS-TCOVID19 by iOS users.

