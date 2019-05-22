Telangana: Lawbreakers cock a snook at police

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: As many as 207 lawbreakers, who have been identified as ‘hardcore criminals’ by the State Police, are reported to be untraceable in Telangana State.

A list was prepared by the Telangana State Prisons and Correctional Services Department which put the habitual offenders figure at 958 and untraceable at 207.

However, despite the Prisons officials requesting the Police Department to help in tracing these criminals on priority basis, no significant breakthrough has been made about their whereabouts.

A requisition in this regard was made to the Police Department two months back urging to provide addresses and location of these ‘dangerous’ criminals so that the Prisons officials could trace them and extend the department’s rehabilitation facility to them.

Earlier, with the help of the addresses mentioned on Aadhaar cards, the Prisons authorities had tried to trace them out. Much to their chagrin, the addresses were found to be wrong.

“We are waiting for the response from the Police Department,” said VK Singh, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services. According to him, a hardcore criminal is a person who commits offences repeatedly. Be it a theft, cheating, a bodily offence or any other crime, if he commits it repeatedly, he will be declared a hardcore criminal.

“If these offenders are rehabilitated then we can make the State free from crime,” an official said.

The department has formed 31 correctional services teams to provide various services to these habitual offenders who committed crimes because of illiteracy, poverty, broken family, bad company or mishandling by law enforcement agencies – the police as well as Prisons departments.

Each team would visit the house of an offender to know his problem and the reason behind indulging in crime. With the help of various agencies, the department would help the offender stand on his own feet and return to normal life, the official explained.