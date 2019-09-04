Telangana lawyers protest judge transfer

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana advocates on Wednesday staged a protest against the transfer of senior-most puisne judge of the Telangana High Court Justice PV Sanjay Kumar.

The apex court collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Kumar to Punjab and Haryana High Court. Except for some skeletal work in one or two courts, the boycott was observed in all the courts in the High Court. Advocates of the Telangana High Court took a rally outside the court holding placards opposing the transfer. The boycott call, given by the Bar Council of Telangana, was observed in many courts across the State.