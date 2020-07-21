Telangana lays out red carpet for NRIs

By | ;Business Bureau | Published: 11:57 pm 1:01 am

Karimnagar: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday urged NRIs to come forward to set up units in the Karimnagar IT Tower, and assured that the State government will extend all help to them in their efforts. “The government will extend special incentives to those coming forward to set up operations in Karimnagar and other places. This will increase the employment opportunities and allow people to stay closer to their homes,” the Minister said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new Karimnagar IT Tower and regional office of Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge besides launching the daily water supply scheme.

Stating that the government will also look into the issue of bringing more land into use, Rama Rao said efforts are being made to take IT to tier 2 cities and the State had already met with success in taking it to Warangal, Nizamabad, Khammam and now Karimnagar.

The new IT Tower spans about 83,000 sqft and the space is already being allocated to about 15 companies. The salaries here range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 60,000.

Launching the regional office of TASK at the IT Tower, he also announced the launch of T-Hub’s regional centre to support the youth. The premier skilling institute has trained about 40,000 youth in emerging technologies, he said, adding that it also trained many people from Telangana in Tizen, mobile phone maker Samsung’s new operating system.

Reiterating that IT was not just for Hyderabad, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had directed the officials to take the required steps to take the fruits of technology to smaller cities and towns. “Institutions such as the TASK help in bridging the gap between academia and industry. It now has its activities spread across Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal, Rangareddy apart from Hyderabad. The government has formulated the Rural Technology Policy with an aim to take technology to all parts of the State,” he said.

Commenting on the increasing use of technology in education, Rama Rao said efforts will be made to use youtube and live streaming as well to take the content to the students. He said the State had Mana TV, a channel offering educational content and this can be leveraged further.

