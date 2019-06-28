Telangana: Leaders across party lines pay tributes to PV Narasimha Rao

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were among several political leaders who paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 98th birth anniversary on Friday. “Remembering Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. A great scholar and veteran administrator, he led the nation at a crucial juncture of our history. He will be remembered for taking pioneering steps that contributed to national progress”, tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid rich tributes to Late P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary for his rich contribution. In a message, KCR said that besides introducing economic reforms Late PV has made his mark in the overall progress and development of the country. Homage was paid to P V Narasimha Rao by the Congress hailing him for bringing about economic liberalisation during his tenure as the Prime Minister. “We honour P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary leader who oversaw major economic transformations of the Indian economy and dismantling of the License Raj.” read the Congress post on the official twitter handle of the party.

The State government organised the birth anniversary celebrations at “P V Gyan Bhoomi” in a befitting manner. An all-religious prayer was organised on the occasion. Leaders from various political parties paid floral tributes at ‘The Gyan Bhoomi’ in the city. They recalled the services extended by the late leader both as Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh and later as the Prime Minister. Former Chief Minister of AP and Tamil Nadu Governor K Rosaiah, BJP Telangana unit president K Laxman, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others visited ‘P V Gyan Bhoomi’ to pay their respects.

Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy paid his respects to Rao and described him as a proud son of Telangana. Reddy said in a message that Rao was an exemplary statesman, scholar and an academic whose erudition inspired respect across party lines. State Congress vice-president and former MP Mallu Ravi and other party leaders garlanded the portrait of Narasimha Rao at Gandhi Bhavan here, Congress headquarters in Telangana, and recalled his services to the nation, party sources said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among the leaders who paid tributes to PV Narasimha Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter