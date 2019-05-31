Telangana Leaders protest push-pull trains

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Kothagudem: The leaders of different political parties and people’s organisations have threatened to stage ‘rail-rokos’ across coal belt area if the South Central Railway (SCR) fails to withdraw Push-pull train introduced in the place of conventional Singareni Passenger train.

A ‘Maha Deeksha’ was staged at Kothagudem railway station here on Friday protesting the alleged indifferent attitude of the SCR authorities towards the public plight. The leaders of Congress, TRS, TDP, CPI, CPM, CPI ML (New Democracy), Jana Sena, BSP, TFP and people’s oragnisation like Akhila Bharata Yadava Sangham and others participated in the protest.

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao extending his solidarity addressed the protestors. He promised to make serious efforts to address the issue as thousands of commuters were facing trouble while travelling in Push-pull train.

The MLA stated that he would speak to the SCR authorities and if required he would take the matter to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and ask him to intervene.

Earlier, former MP Midiam Babu Rao, CPI State Secretariat member Sabir Pasha, TRS leader and Kovvur Railway Line Sadhana Committee leader K Panduranga Charyulu, New Democracy leader L Viswanatham who inaugurated the Deekha demanded the SCR authorities to respond immediately and restore conventional Singareni Passenger Train.

Push-pull train (Mainline Electrical Multiple Units – MEMU) which lacks sufficient number of lavatories and seats has been causing misery to the passengers commuting daily. It was sad to replace Singareni Train which was being run for over 45 years connecting coal belt areas with Push-pull train, they lamented.

Yadava Sangham leader Janga Shyamchander, CPM leader Jalaal Mohammed, TDP leader K Satyanarayana and others stated that travelling in Push-pull train has become troublesome for elders, patients as well as children as there was only one lavatory for three coaches.

They strongly condemned alleged apathetic approach of the SCR towards the public’s demand even though several protests like signature campaign, ‘rail-roko’ were staged in the recent past seeking to restore Singareni Passenger.

The leaders have threatened obstructing coal wagons moving from Kothagudem and stage ‘rail-rokos’ all over coal belt area, if required. They wanted all the MPs and MLAs in coal belt area to intervene and put pressure on the SCR authorities.