Telangana leads country in green drive

By | Published: 11:39 pm 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has set an example for other States to follow on increasing green cover, taking the top position by completing afforestation on a massive scale spread over 15.21 lakh hectares in the last five years. The State accounted for nearly 18.7 per cent of total afforestation taken up in the country, which was around 81.33 lakh hectares for the same period.

Union Minister of State for Environment and Forests Babul Supriyo informed the Parliament that Telangana took up forest development in about 80,446 hectares in the first year of its formation in 2014-15. However, it took a massive leap in 2015-16 and afforestation was taken up in about 2.36 lakh hectares, following the launch of the flagship programme of Haritha Haaram. In the successive years, the State recorded afforestation in about 4.38 lakh hectares in 2016-17 and 4.89 lakh hectares in 2017-18.

While the Centre had set a target of afforestation of 2.76 lakh hectares in 2018-19, State government officials are yet to figure out the extent of afforestation completed but asserted that the target had already been achieved. “With massive plantation programmes like Haritha Haaram and Green India Challenge, Telangana achieved the highest afforestation in about 15.21 lakh hectares over the last five years,” the officials said.

Odisha came a close second with afforestation taken up in about 14.36 lakh hectares, while neighbouring Andhra Pradesh took up forest development in about 10.72 lakh hectares. Gujarat recorded afforestation in about 8.75 lakh hectares.

Telangana State also secured top position in terms of plantation of saplings over the past four years. Due to massive plantation programmes like Haritha Haaram and Green India Challenge, Telangana State planted 11,241.72 lakh saplings from 2015-16 to 2017-18 with a target of planting about 2,774.85 lakh saplings lakh saplings in 2019-20.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the State could achieve phenomenal growth in afforestation due to proactive measures initiated by the State government. He pointed out that the State government inducted a large number of forest personnel. He urged the people to voluntarily participate in the massive plantation drive to mark the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on February 17.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .