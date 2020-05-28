Telangana leads in paddy procurement

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State has emerged as the leader in paddy procurement in the country for Yasangi (Rabi) this year. Of the 83.01 lakh tonnes paddy procured across the nation, the State contributed a whopping 52.23 lakh tonnes paddy through Food Corporation of India (FCI) procurements. Against the national target of 91.07 lakh tonnes for the crop season, Telangana contributed more than half (63 per cent) of total paddy procured in Yasangi this year and the remaining 37 per cent paddy was procured from all other States put together.

In a statement on Wednesday, FCI chairman and managing director DV Prasad said overcoming the challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, all public sector companies made record-breaking purchases this year. The bumper crop production in the State served the food needs of the country.

Terming it as a moment of pride, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana State was now able to feed the country. He also congratulated farmers who made optimum usage of increased availability of irrigation water, free power supply and other measures taken by the State government to get the highest paddy yield using their expertise and experience.

In the wake of nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the State government decided to purchase the entire paddy crop of Yasangi to ensure that farmers don’t suffer losses. About 6,386 procurement centres were established at village level to purchase about 55.52 lakh tonnes paddy as on Wednesday. Prasad remained constantly in touch with the State government to ensure smooth purchases of the huge quantity of paddy.

With poor irrigation facilities and power supply, the parched lands of Telangana produced low yields of paddy and other crops. But soon after the State formation, Chandrashekhar Rao gave utmost importance to the development of irrigation projects and took numerous measures to promote agricultural and welfare of the farmers. Besides completing major projects such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, restoration of irrigation tanks was taken up under Mission Kakatiya to increase water storage capacity. This in turn, increased groundwater levels. With adequate irrigation water and free uninterrupted power supply to agriculture sector, paddy cultivation increased manifolds. As against 17 lakh acres cultivated in Yasangi last year, farmers took up paddy cultivation in 39.5 lakh acres during Yasangi this year. As a result, Telangana witnessed record level paddy yield which not only meets the needs of the State, but also caters to the country’s requirements.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy stated that the increased cropping area and highest paddy yield were a result of the Chief Minister’s visionary initiatives. He also met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan and thanked him for his support.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .