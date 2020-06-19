Telangana lecturers appeal govt to cancel inter supplementary exams

By | Published: 3:58 pm

Hyderabad: Government Junior Lecturers’ Association, Telangana on Friday appealed the State government to cancel the intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lecturers’ association also appealed the government to award 10 to 15 condonation marks to students who failed in the inter public exams, March and pass them. This might benefit nearly 40,000 students in the inter first-year and 50,000 in the second year, it said.

This will also help students to begin their academic year without any delay besides facilitating declaration of EAMCET results in one stroke, the association opined.

While announcing the intermediate public exams results on Thursday, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said a schedule for intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations would be issued soon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .