Telangana: Lecturers’ plea for transfer to be examined

Hyderabad: In a major relief to contract lecturers working in government junior and degree colleges, the Telangana government decided to examine their plea for transfers, especially on mutual, spouse and medical grounds, to other government colleges.

Though there is no provision for transfers, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said the government would consider the pleas for transfers on humanitarian grounds. The Minister also said it was ready to regularise the services of contract lecturers. But, she pointed out that cases were pending in court against regularization, and the government was ready to resolve the issue in case the petitioners were willing to reconsider it.

In response to a question raised in the State Legislative Council on Saturday, Sabitha Indra Reddy said there was no provision for transfer of contract lecturers working in government junior and degree colleges in the State. She said the government was examining a proposal submitted by the Commissioner of Intermediate Education with a request to take a decision on re-engaging contract faculty on mutual, spouse and medical grounds to other government junior colleges.

MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that different policies were being observed to transfer lecturers working in government degree, junior and residential colleges. He said though the State government increased salaries for contract lecturers, they were having a tough time working in the same place for several years.

Teachers constituency MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy said some lecturers were working in the same junior college for the past 19 years since the introduction of contract system in government educational institutions. He said women teachers working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) were forced to work in the same school for nine years even after marriage.

Graduates constituency MLC T Jeevan Reddy urged the government to resolve the issue of regularisation of contract lecturers, which was pending in court. MLC Satish Kumar emphasised the need to extend similar rules to contract teachers working in government schools.

