Telangana Legislative Council Committees meet in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Estimations Committee must constantly monitor the expenditures by the State government and audit of accounts to ensure that public money was spent judiciously and not splurged, Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said on Wednesday.

He advised the committee members who met here at the Legislative Council on Wednesday to conduct field visits to draw conclusions on government expenditures.

Participating in the first meeting of the Estimations Committee in the State Legislative Assembly Committee Hall here, Sukhender Reddy suggested that the Committee members get acquainted with the State finances including expenditure, savings and auditing among others.

He pointed out that the Committee had an important role in the larger democratic set up of the country through active participation in observing the State finance and making necessary recommendations to the State government in implementing various schemes.

Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy said the Estimations Committee was entitled to review funds allocated to different government schemes, their expenditure and implementation of the schemes, besides recommending measures to avoid unnecessary expenses and prevent misuse of funds.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Committee can undertake field visits after thorough examination of various reports on finances submitted to it. He emphasised the need for the Committee members to understand reasons for differences between budget allocations and actual expenditure in implementing government schemes.

The Estimations Committee chairman Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, members Koneru Konappa, Akula Lalitha, Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi, Balasani Laxminarayana, T Jayaprakash Reddy, M Yadagiri Reddy, J Surender and Maganti Gopinath, were also present.

Meanwhile, the State Legislature Committee on Papers Laid on the Table also met under the leadership of the Council chairman and held preliminary meeting to understand their functioning. The Committee chairman Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri along with members Balasani Laxminarayana, Navin Kumar and Assembly secretary Narasimhacharyulu participated in the meeting.

