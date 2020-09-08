Telangana Legislative Council passes resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for PV

There was a united call for according the highest civilian award to Narasimha Rao, the son of the soil of Telangana cutting across political lines.

Moving the motion in the council, State Health Minister E Rajender recalled Narsaimha Rao’s initiatives as State Education Minister and as Union HRD Minister saying that the Gurukula and Navodaya school system launched by him provided free quality education helping many poor children. “Several alumni of these schools in later years have become very efficient officers which is an indication of the quality of education provided in these schools,” he said.

He said that Narasimha Rao founded the Telugu Academy to provide textbooks to Telugu students in their native language. “As Minister for Jails, he introduced open jails arguing that compassion brings in reform and not coercion,” he said. Similarly, as Union Defence Minister, he saw to it that India developed strong ties with the US , which always had a historical tilt towards Pakistan. “Narasimha Rao who was born and brought up in a village atmosphere was multilingual and fluent in several languages. He was instrumental in several Telangana writers finding recognition at a time when only writers from Andhra region were in the limelight,” Rajender pointed out.

BJP MLC N Ramachender Rao, supporting the motion, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon unveil a postal stamp marking the centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister. “He was a great man and pride of the Telugus. BJP will always remember the gesture of Narasimha Rao in sending Vajpayee to the UN as a representative of India,” he said. The BJP MLC also welcomed the State government’s demand to rename Hyderabad Central University after the former Prime Minister.

