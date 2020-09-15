Telangana Legislative Council passes seven Bills on Tuesday

Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2020 and TS-bPASS bill were passed

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legislative Council on Tuesday passed seven Bills on Tuesday.

The passed bills were, the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) Bill 2020, Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2020, Telangana Disaster and Publish Health Emergency (Special Provisions) Bill 2020, the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2020, the Telangana Court-Fees and Suits Valuation (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Telangana Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill 2020.

All these Bills were earlier passed by the State Assembly on Monday.

