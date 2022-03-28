Telangana: LIC, Bank Employees participate in general strike

Warangal: Employees of the banks, LICs, and other organisations have taken out rallies and staged dharnas here on Monday. West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, KUDA chairman designate Sunder Raj Yadav, and others have participated in the dharnas at Andhra Bank branch in Hanamkonda, LIC main office, and Tahsildhar office.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar has criticised the Centre for its attempts to privatise the public sector units. He has accused the BJP government of helping the corporate companies. CPI, CPM, CITU, Congress, and other parties have also participated in the general strike.

