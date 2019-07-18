Telangana: Lightning kills farmer, oxen in Kothagudem

By | Published: 4:02 pm 4:19 pm

Kothagudem: A farmer was killed when he was hit by a thunderbolt on Thursday afternoon at Pinapakapatto Nagar in Burgampahad mandal in the district.

The deceased was identified as Domala Sunder (46). The incident occurred when the farmer was working in his agriculture field. Two oxen with which he was ploughing the field also died due to the lightning strike.

