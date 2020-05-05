Telangana likely to extend lockdown till May 28

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The lockdown in Telangana State is likely to be extended till May 28 based on the observations of international experts on coronavirus that the total clampdown cycle should be of 70 day duration. A final decision in this regard as well as the relaxations announced by the Centre will be taken at the Cabinet meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a massive humanitarian operation, the State government will start sending migrant labourers from Telangana to their respective home States beginning Tuesday, by facilitating the running of 40 Shramik special trains daily for the next one week to various destinations.

These special trains will be operated from Hyderabad as well as Warangal, Khammam, Ramagundam, Damaracherla and other railway stations to Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other States.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took the decision at a marathon meeting in Pragathi Bhavan to review the prevailing condition of migrant workers and directed the officials to make necessary arrangements after taking into consideration the restlessness among migrant labourers and their desire to return to their home States. He spoke to South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya and asked him to make necessary arrangements on a war-footing.

The Chief Minister directed nodal officers Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Additional DGP (Law and Order) Jitender Reddy to coordinate with their counterparts in other States for the transportation of migrant workers from the State.

The Chief Minister said migrant labourers had already registered their names in different police stations expressing their desire to return to their respective native places. He urged the migrants not to worry as the State government was making necessary arrangements for their comfortable travel.

The police officials would coordinate in association with the local authorities to inform the workers about the travel plans. The workers will be brought to the respective police stations and will be transported to the railway stations concerned for further journey.

Stricter implementation of lockdown

Meanwhile, with majority of Covid-19 cases being reported from the four districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri and Vikarabad, the Chief Minister instructed the officials for stricter implementation of lockdown without giving any relaxations. He observed that Covid-19 cases had come down drastically in the remaining districts, even as number of the containment zones was also on the downtrend.

Rao, who also reviewed the containment of coronavirus and implementation of lockdown measures in the State, expressed satisfaction over the discharge of 40 patients who recovered from the disease and only three positive cases being reported on Monday.

The officials informed him that about 1,085 Covid-19 cases were reported in the State, and 585 were discharged after successful treatment. While about 471 patients were undergoing treatment, 29 had died. Officials said of the total cases, 717 (66 per cent) patients were from the four districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri and Vikarabad which were also responsible for about 82.21 per cent deaths.

In a status report submitted by the Health Department, Rao found that majority of the Covid-19 cases reported in the last 10 days belonged to these four districts. Due to heavy population density, it was observed that any relaxation to the existing restrictions could lead to fast spread of the virus. In the remaining districts, the number of containment zones as well as red and orange zones was also declining. The State Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet today, will take up extensive discussion on the report submitted by the Health department and take a decision on continuation of the lockdown in the State. The Cabinet is also likely to decide on further action plan in districts where there are less cases.

Health Minister Etala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

