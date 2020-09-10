Telangana likely to see more rains in coming days

Hyderabad takes a sigh of relief moderate showers brings the mercury down

Hyderabad: The city, which has been witnessing summer like weather conditions over the last one week, heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday with rains making a moderate comeback. More importantly, the rains are likely to continue, not just in Hyderabad but across Telangana, with the India Meteorological Department here issuing a weather warning, stating that thunderstorms and lightning were ‘very likely’ across the State till September 14.

During the last one week, the day temperatures were hovering around 35 degree Celsius, which was five degrees above normal. Apart from maximum temperatures, the nights too had turned slightly warmer with the minimum temperatures touching 25 degree Celsius.

However, the skies opened on Thursday and several parts received rains, ranging from light to moderate rainfall, with Rajendranagar receiving the highest rainfall of 47 mm till 4 pm, followed by Kachiguda (42.8 mm), Attapur (40.5) and Bahadurpura (40.3 mm), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

In the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 37.6 was recorded at Bandlaguda while maximum rainfall of 7.3 mm was received at Patancheru. Across the State, the highest rainfall of 53.8 mm was recorded at Tadvai in Mulugu district. The weather forecast from TSDPS indicated that light to moderate rain/thundershowers could be expected at a few places for next three days. The maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 33 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures could be around 23 degree Celsius to 25 degree Celsius.

The weather warning from the IMD Hyderabad said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana in the next four days. Heavy rains were also very likely to occur in the State during this period, that is, till September 14.

IMD forecasts thunderstorms, lightning in Telangana till Monday

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated places of the State from Thursday till Monday, under the influence of a low pressure area likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast around Sunday. A trough runs from East Uttar Pradesh to Vidarbha and extends up to 0.9 kilometers above mean sea level.

Following are the places and the rainfall in centimetres in different parts of the State on Thursday: Dornakal ( Mahabubabad) 3,Sirpur ( Kumaram Bheem) 3, Dindigul(Malkajgiri) 3, Kondurg ( Rangareddy) 2, Narsapur (Medak) 2, Mahabubabad (Mahabubabad) 2, Medchal (M. Malkajgiri) 2, Alladurg (Medak) 2, Hathanoora(Sangareddy) 2, Wankdi (Kumaram Bheem) 2, Garla ( Mahabubabad) 1, Kothagudem(B. Kothagudem) 1, Marpalle (Vikarabad) 1, Gandeed (Mahabubnagar) 1, Raikode (Sangareddy) 1, and Peddemul (Vikarabad) 1.

On the other hand, heavy inflows continued in projects on river Krishna due to rains in the upper regions. Almatti was receiving 58,563 cusecs and discharging 61,442 cusecs, inflow into Narayanpur dam was 79,665 cusecs and outflow was 81,699 cusecs. Inflow into Priyadarshini Jurala was 86,500 cusecs and outflow was 88,569 cusecs.

Inflow into Srisailam project was 46,483 cusecs and outflow was 40,919 cusecs, Nagarjuna Sagar was receiving 16,973 cusecs and discharging the same amount of water down the stream. Inflow into Pulichintala was 4218 cusecs and outflow was 6000 cusecs. On the other hand SRSP on River Godavari was receiving inflow of 26,732 cusecs and discharging 7624 cusecs. The inflows into Singur, Nizamsagar, Mid Maniar and Lower Maniar were insignificant.

