Telangana: List of holidays in 2020

Hyderabad: The State Govenment has notified the list of general holidays and optional holidays in 2020. Orders to this effect were issued on Thursday. The 8th of February (Second Saturday) will be a working day in view of the public holiday declared on January 1, 2020.

Following are the general holidays:

New Year Day – January 1 Wednesday

Bhogi – Jan 14 Tuesday

Sankranti / Pongal – Jan 15 Wednesday (Under Negotiable Instruments Act also)

Maha Shivaratri – Feb 21 Friday (Under NI Act also)

Holi – March 9 Monday (Under NI Act also)

Ugadi – Wednesday March 25 (Under NI Act also)

Sri Rama Navami – April 2 Thursday (Under NI Act also)

Good Friday – April 10 Friday (Under NI Act also)

Dr BR Ambedkar Birthday – April 14 Tuesday (Under NI Act also)

Eidul Fitar (Ramzan) – May 25 Monday (Under NI Act also)

Following Day of Ramzan – May 26 Tuesday

Bonalu – July 20 Monday

Eidul Azha (Bakrid) – August 1, Saturday (Under NI Act also)

Sri Krishna Astami – Aug 11 Tuesday (Under NI Act also)

Independence Day – Aug 15 Saturday (Under NI Act also)

Vinayaka Chavithi – Aug 22 Saturday

Gandhi Jayanti – Oct 2 Friday (Under NI Act also)

Bathukamma starting Day – Oct 17 Saturday

Durgastami – Oct 24 Saturday

Eid Miladn Nabi – Oct 30 Friday (Under NI Act also)

Kartika Purnima / Guru Nanak’s Birthday – November 30 Monday (Under NI Act also)

Christmas – December 25 Friday (Under NI Act also)

Bopxing Day – Dec 26 Saturday.

(Note: Annual Closing of Accounts day on April 1 and May Day on May 1 are declared as holidays under NI Act only)

Following festivals occur on Sunday and Second Saturday during 2020

Republic Day- Jan 26 Sunday

Babu Jagjivan Ram Birthday-April 5 Sunday

Moharam- August 30 Sunday

Vijaya Dasami – October 25 Sunday

Deepavali Nov – 14 Second Saturday.

Optional Holidays:

The State Govenment employees could avail themselves five optional holidays in 2010.

Following are the optional holidays.

Birthday of Hzt Syed Mohd Juvanpuri Mahdi Maud – Jan 10 Friday

Kanumu – Jan 16 Thursday

Sri Panchami – Jan 30 Thursday

Shab-e-Meraj March 23 Monday

Mahaveer Jayanhi – April 6 Monday

Shab-e-Barat – April 9 Thursday

Shahdat Hzt Ali – May 15 Thursday

Shab-e-ader – May 21 Thuesday

Juma-atul-wada – May 22 Friday

Ratha Yatra – June 23 Tuesday

Varalakahmi Vratham – July 31 Friday

Sravana Purnima / Fakhi Purnima August 3 Monday

9th Moharram – Aug 29 Saturday

Arbayeen October 8 Thursday

Yaz Dahum Shareef November 27 Friday

Christmas Eve December 24 Thursday

The Following Festivals occur on Sunday during 2020

Basava Jayanthi – April 26 Sunday Eid-E-Ghadeer – August 9 Sunday and Parsi New Year’s Day – August 16 Sunday.





