Telangana: Local poll results reflect electors’ faith in government

Adilabad: The results of elections to Parishad Territorial Constituencies and subsequent polls for choosing Mandal Parishad Presidents prove that electors have reposed faith in TRS-led government.

The TRS swept nine of the 10 Assembly constituencies in elections to Legislative Assembly held in December. It continued the winning streak in polls to Gram Panchayats as well. But, it was unable to win the mandate of electors in General elections for Adilabad LS seat conducted in April, with its nominee failing to register victory. The outcome astonished not only leaders of the party, but also many political analysts.

However, the party bounced back in style in the elections to Parishad Territorial Constituencies which were organised in a phased manner in May. Significantly, it bagged 47 of 66 ZPTCs, capturing a share of 71 per cent and 327 MPTCs, nearly 60 per cent of the stake. As a result, it secured posts of four Zilla Parishad chairpersons including Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts, and, over 50 posts of Mandal Parishad president.

“The results of elections to Parishad Territorial constituencies held a month after Lok Sabha elections proved that electors are impressed by the welfare schemes and developmental activities introduced by the TRS-led government. Usually, no political party wins the mandate of electors in such a quick span of time,”said B Govardhan Reddy, a TRS leader.

Apart from the schemes, one of the factors that contributed greatly to the outstanding show of TRS in these polls was planning and determination of legislators of the party. The MLAs declared nominees much before Congress and BJP declared theirs. They carried out extensive campaigning in support of the candidates and made people aware of the welfare initiatives and development witnessed by the State in last five years.

“The legislators, who failed to win in the Lok Sabha elections, realised the need to improve their performance. The results are proof of their sustained efforts,” a senior leader said.

