Telangana lockdown: Beers stolen from wine shop in Bhongir

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Unidentified persons made an attempt to loot a wine shop at Lingojigudem of Choutuppal mandal in Yaddari-Bhongir district, but managed to steal only 20 beers.

The shop owner found on Saturday morning that back door of the wine shop was broken by unidentified persons. According to the police, unidentified persons made a vaom effort to enter the wine shop, but the grills set up after the wooden door was too strong for them to break. So they managed to grab 20 beer bottles by inserting thier hands through the gaps on the grill door. The cost of the stolen beers would be Rs 1200. A case was filed and taken up investigation.

