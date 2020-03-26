Telangana lockdown: Excise officials seize liquor in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Mahabubnagar: Excise police personnel conducted raids in Molgara and Kappeta villages of Bhootpur mandal on Thursday and seized alcohol worth Rs 31,000 and arrested three persons for procuring the alcohol from Goa and selling the stock in these villages. The car which was used to illegally transport and sell the alcohol was also seized by Excise CI Balaji and his team, who conducted the raids.

Three persons named Ramaswamy, Chandrashekhar and Vijay were arrested for illegally smuggling and selling the alcohol during the lockdown in force across the country.

