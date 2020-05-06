Telangana lockdown till May 29, liquor shops open

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced extension of the lockdown in Telangana State till May 29, 12 days beyond the existing nation-wide lockdown till May 17 announced by the Centre. Simultaneously, he also announced easing of lockdown norms as per the guidelines of the Union government in 25 districts of the State which have been classified as green and orange zones beginning Wednesday.

“The situation in the State capital, Hyderabad, and its neighbouring districts, Ranga Reddy and Malkajgiri-Medchal district, is very serious and we can’t take any chances. We can’t compromise on the lockdown implementation at any cost since the situation can turn really deadly, something akin to the situation in Mumbai, and we can’t afford that. We will maintain status quo in the lockdown norms in these three districts,” the Chief Minister said, after a marathon six-hour Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here.

The Chief Minister said no public transport would be allowed across the State. A decision in this regard will be taken at a review meeting to be held on May 15.

On the brighter side, the Chief Minister said all shops and other business establishments in green and orange zones covering 25 of the 33 districts would be allowed to open from Wednesday. “While 100 per cent of the shops in rural areas — from mandal to villages — in the districts classified under green and orange zones will be allowed to open from Wednesday, only 50 per cent of the shops in municipal towns will be allowed to open. This will be on a rotational basis, and all shop-owners will get a chance to open their shops on alternate days,” he said, adding that a decision on opening of shops in the red zone districts will be taken on May 15. “We have seen the chaotic situation in various cities including New Delhi where shops opened. We don’t want that kind of a situation in our State, and by May 15, we will be in a position to get some clarity and also learn from the experiences of other States,” he said.

All the 2,300-odd liquor shops in the State barring 15 in the containment zone will open for business from Wednesday and will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, the Chief Minister said, adding that the Cabinet also decided to increase liquor prices by 16 per cent on an average.

The Chief Minister, seeking the cooperation of the people in implementing the lockdown norms effectively, was unequivocal in stating that the night curfew between 7pm and 6am would continue across the State, and be strictly implemented.

Justifying the government decision to extend the lockdown till May 29, Rao said experts pointed out that a 70-day lockdown cycle would help in containing the spread of any disease, and this was the experience during earlier epidemics like Spanish Flu. “Based on the international experts’ opinion, as also the general feeling among the medical fraternity and others in the State that the lockdown should be continued, the State Cabinet unanimously decided to extend it to protect the State from coronavirus. Moreover, there are indications that the coronavirus growth curve was flattening in Telangana, and we should ensure that it stays that way. Any move contrary to that will boomerang and a situation that may turn uncontrollable in future must be avoided at any cost,” he said, and urged people to strictly follow the lockdown voluntarily since it was in their own interest.

“At present the spread of the virus is under good control and I am confident that we can easily surmount this problem if we follow the guidelines strictly,” he said. The Chief Minister said there was every possibility that all the 18 districts that were under orange zone would move to green zone within 11 days as the incidence of the pandemic had started to recede. “Similarly, out of the 35 containment areas (19 in Hyderabad, 16 in other districts) as on Tuesday, 23 are likely to be denotified leaving only 15 in this category,” he said.

Stressing on the need to continue with the high vigil in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts that have high density of population, he said that 726 of cases (66 per cent) of the 1,096 cases were from these districts. “Similarly, 25 of the 29 deaths reported in the State are from these districts,” he said adding that Suryapet, Warangal Urban and Vikarabad would get respite within two days. Calling for stricter implementation of regulations in Hyderabad, he said that keeping past experience in mind the medical world says that 70 days cycle must pass to control the virus to get a upper hand.

Sufficient safety kits

The Chief Minister said that the State had sufficient stock of safety equipment. “Even the Centre doesn’t have enough test kits, we are a dependent country, where even PPEs are imported. Telangana ordered 15,000 test kits from Bengaluru but the police seized them. Now we ordered 10 lakh kits, and 5.60 lakh kits have already reached,” the Chief Minister said. He said the State was fully geared up and the beds and 25,000 doctors and paramedical teams were ready. Urging people above 65 years with co-morbidities not to take risk, he asked them to stay put at home.

He said the Central guidelines in different zones would be implemented strictly and that no shop would be opened except construction hardware, groceries and electrical shops even in red zone. Similarly all the agriculture and farm related establishments would be allowed to function. Rao said he even told the same to the Prime Minister about the importance of farming as India with crores of population needs food security.

