Telangana: Locusts create panic in Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally

Peddapalli: Officials and villagers went into a tizzy after reports about locusts arriving and damaging tree cover in Peddampet of Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday.

Officialdom was on a high alert about the possibility of locusts arriving from Maharashtra side and the moment reports spread about locusts in Peddampet, an officials team rushed to the village.

However, they heaved a sigh of relief after the agriculture officer Prabhavathi rushed to the spot and sent the photos of the insects found on some plants to higher officials.

Higher officials who examined the photographs have declared that they were not part of the swarm of locusts which were expected to come from Maharashtra side. Officials declared that the insects found in the photographs were of local variety and that there was nothing to fear about them.

Earlier, people in different villages around Peddampet were scared after seeing videos of locusts sitting on a Calotropis tree and eating it’s leaves went viral on various social media platforms.

