Telangana logs into e-learning mode

Kothagudem: Teachers in schools under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam are making special efforts for the success of online classes being run to ensure that the current academic year is fruitful.

An effective system has been put in place for monitoring the student’s attendance at online classes and personal supervision by the teachers. Steps have been taken to ensure availability of T-SAT Vidya Channel and Doordarshan Yadagiri channel for students in all agency villages in the district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the ITDA’s Academic and Community Mobilising Officer at Project Monitoring and Resource Cell (PMRC), T Ramanaiah explained that each teacher has been given adoption duty wherein 10 to 15 students are adopted by each teacher. There are 50 Ashram Schools with 15, 000 students and 219 Government Primary Schools with 4, 800 students under the ITDA in the district. There are 700 teachers serving in Ashram School and 500 in the Primary Schools.

Ashram School teachers adopted 15 students each while the Primary School teachers adopted 10 students each so as to ensure that every student attends online classes and to clear their doubts. A survey was conducted from August 27 onwards to allot adoption duty, he said. “The purpose of adoption duty is to see that no student is left out”, stated the ITDA’s Deputy Director (Tribal Welfare) Shaik Zaheeruddin. Head Masters, District Tribal Development Officers (DTDOs) and Assistant Tribal Development Officers (ATDOs) are making field visits to supervise and guide the students, he noted.

Kalajathas have been organised to create awareness among the students and parents about online classes and special teams formed to educate the parents. The teachers are taking care to install T-SAT app on smart phones of the parents if they lack access to Doordarshan channel. If a student’s family lacked both the smart phone and television such student is made to sit made to sit in the house of a neighbouring student. ‘The response from both the students and the parents is good towards our initiative and teachers are in touch with students everyday’, Zaheeruddin said.

He further stated that in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic the ITDA has also devised a plan for classroom setting marking out the students’ strength and duration of classes, in case the schools are reopened.

