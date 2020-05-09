Telangana: Lokayukta cases deferred to May 29

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Registrar (District and Sessions Judge) Syed Lateef-ur-Rahman said the cases before the Institution of Lokayukta of Telangana will not be taken up till May 29 as the State government has extended the lockdown.

In a press note, he said the public servants concerned and the parties need not attend the hearing. The next date of hearing will be intimated soon. However, the parties may send complaints by post, if any.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .