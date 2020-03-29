Telangana Lokayukta recuses from hearing till April 14

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Hyderabad: In view of Covid-19 and decision taken by State government, the cases before the Lokayukta of Telangana will not be taken up till April 14.

As such, the parties and officials concerned need not attend the hearing, a press release said adding that the next date of hearing will intimated.

However, the parties can send complaints by post. Similarly, the staff members need not attend the office till April 14, except skeletal staff as required by the Registrar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .