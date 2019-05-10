Telangana: Lorry runs amok killing two pedestrians, injuring four at Isnapur

By | Published: 11:15 am

Sangareddy: Two persons were killed and four others have sustained serious injuries in a road accident as a truck ran amok running over pedestrians at Isnapur Junction in Sangareddy district on Friday morning.

The killer truck that was proceeding towards Patancheru on Mumbai highway, ran over the pedestrians as the driver lost control over steering and slipped into a roadside gorge. The victims were not yet identified. Traffic Police posted at the spot have shifted the victims to Patancheru Area Hospital.

Two killed in a road accident near Zaheerabad:

Meanwhile, two other persons were killed in another road accident at Satvar near Zaheerabad as goods lorry rammed a four-wheeler. Further details are awaited.

