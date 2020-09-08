Telangana luminaries ignored under the Andhra rule: KTR

During the discussion on the resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao in the State Assembly here, Rama Rao pointed out that only after the State formation could the TRS government honour the stalwarts of Telangana State

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said doyens from Telangana were neglected under the united Andhra Pradesh rule and many of them were intentionally undermined and ignored by successive governments. He welcomed the demand for conferment of Bharat Ratna posthumously on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Ministers and MLAs spoke supporting the Assembly resolution in this regard.

During the discussion on the resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao in the State Assembly here, Rama Rao pointed out that only after the State formation could the TRS government honour the stalwarts of Telangana State. He stated that the State government was officially celebrating the birth anniversaries and honouring Telangana’s stalwarts like Makhdoom Moinuddin, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Sant Sevalal Maharaj, Eeshwari Bai, Doddi Komuraiah, Chakali Ailamma, Dasharathi Krishnamacharya, Bhagyareddy Varma, Suravaram Pratap Reddy, Paidi Jairaj and several others who were neglected in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Also read TS Assembly passes unanimous resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for PV

“We are organising these celebrations to spread awareness about the legacy of these luminaries from the State and inspire younger generations. One cannot deny the fact that the previous governments have ignored them including late PV Narasimha Rao. But hopefully, the BJP government at the Centre will now realise and set aside the politics to give the much-deserved place to the former Prime Minister by honouring him with the Bharat Ratna,” he added.

Reiterating PV as Telangana’s pride, the Minister said the former was most remembered for his economic reforms, but played a crucial role in implementing numerous reforms in every post that he held. He stated that Narasimha Rao was instrumental in amending Articles 73 and 74 to strengthen the local bodies as well as implementing OBC reservations.

Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka recalled the contributions of Narasimha Rao to the State as well as the country and stated that the multi-faceted personality should be given his due recognition by honouring him with the Bharat Ratna. “Philosophers can be exceptional leaders as they can understand the emotions of people and also handle them carefully. Narasimha Rao was one such exceptional leader. He was a reformist and the nation cannot forget his revolutionary economic reforms whose fruits are now being enjoyed by all. We welcome the resolution and support it,” he added.

A minor argument broke out after Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy asked Bhatti Vikramarka to conclude his statement. The latter claimed that the Speaker was muffling the voices of the Congress legislators by not giving them adequate time. Rama Rao was on his feet and objected to this comment, requesting the Speaker to expunge these words from the records. Later, the Speaker asked the CLP leader to confine to the subject rather than passing remarks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .