Telangana: Mahila Sangham activist held for ‘Maoist links’

By | Published: 5:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Jogulamba-Gadwal district police on Wednesday arrested Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) State committee member Gunta Renuka on charges of working as a sympathizer-cum-courier for the banned CPI (Maoist) Party.

The 21-year-old Renuka was picked up from her house at Sunkulamma Mettu in Gadwal in the afternoon. Maoist ideology literature along with a pen drive containing revolutionary ideology was allegedly seized from the possession of Renuka, who was accused number six (A6) in a case registered by the police earlier.

With the arrest of Renuka, the police have nabbed all the eight persons including Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) State president Bandari Maddileti and TPF State vice-president Nallamasa Krishna, who were named in the case. The police booked the case against the eight persons under Section 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the Section 8 (i)(ii) of Telangana State Public Security (TSPS) Act and Section 18,18B and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

As she was affiliated to the Maoist party, Renuka was covertly working as a sympathizer-cum-courier as per directions of the higher cadre in the party to attract innocent youth into the organization, police said.

On Tuesday, Telangana Praja Front (TPF) State general secretary Menchu Ramesh and CMS State Committee general secretary Chukkala Shilpa were nabbed at their residences at Nacharam and Keesara respectively.

