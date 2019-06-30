Telangana makes record paddy procurement

By | Published: 12:54 am 1:30 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana governments’ pro-farmer initiatives have begun to pay rich dividends. The Civil Supplies Department (CSD) set a record in paddy procurement from farmers in the State, purchasing a whopping 77.41 lakh metric tonnes (LMTs) from 14.73 lakh farmers in the 2018-19 agriculture season. This is the highest ever procurement done in Telangana’s history and second highest in the country after Punjab.

The department made the purchases extending Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 1,510 per quintal of grade-A and Rs 1,470 per quintal of common varieties. It paid Rs 13,673 crores to farmers towards the cost of paddy procured from them and the amount was directly deposited in their bank accounts.

In this kharif season, the CSD purchased 40.41 LMT of paddy from 8,08,885 farmers through 3,297 Paddy Purchase Centres (PPCs). In rabi, it purchased 37 LMTs from 6,63,723 farmers at 3,509 PPCs.

The paddy procurement last year was 53.98 LMTs, which went up by 23.43 LMTs this year.

