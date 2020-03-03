Telangana making strides in IT sector: Errabelli

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:30 pm

Hyderabad: The annual IT exports from Telangana has beaten the national average growth of 8 per cent to grow at 17-18 per cent last year, said Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Telangana at the 20th edition of IndiaSoft 2020. The Minister also mentioned that the industry in the State has made fast strides in the past five years and the capital city of Hyderabad holds the unique distinction of hosting the second largest campuses of five major IT companies such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook.

“The IT industry in Hyderabad has consumed 14 million sq ft of commercial space last year and T-Hub is all set to open India’s largest incubation centre that will accommodate 1,000 startups and will be the world’s second largest incubation centre. In certain segments of the ICT sector, Hyderabad has surpassed Bengaluru and the government is looking to set up more incubation centres for innovation and disruption and create more infrastructure for research and development,” said Dayakar Rao.

The two-day flagship event is being organised by Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) which is Government of India’s electronics and IT trade facilitation organisation. While IndiaSoft brings together small, medium enterprises and startups in the ICT segment, the GlobalSoft event will bring together Indian SMEs and foreign buyers on a single platform.

ESC event facilitates coming together of Indian IT companies and global buyers, informed Mandeep Singh Puri, chairman, ESC and added that 400 delegates from 60 countries have travelled to Hyderabad in spite of the Coronavirus threats. More than 200 Indian exhibitors mostly from small and mid-size segment are displaying their products at the two-day exhibition.

“India is sweeping digital technology revolution, be it in artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning, robotics, which is helping India maintain its Global ICT Leadership,” said Arun Goel, Joint Secretary at Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. He explained the strength of the digital backbone in India, which can help the exporters to move in value chain by switching over to newer concepts like blockchains and disruptions using AI, cloud computing etc.

