Telangana: Makthal sub-registrar and his personal assistant in ACB net

By | Published: 3:30 pm

Narayanpet: The Sub-registrar of Makthal, who demanded Rs 75,000 from a person for issuing his land registration papers, was caught red-handed at his office while accepting the bribe by officer of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday.

According to ACB in-charge DSP Prasad, who along with his officers conducted the raid, one Venkat Reddy, a resident of lB Nagar in Hyderabad, had bought 18 acre of land near Sangambanda in Makthal mandal and had approached Sub-registrar Habeebuddin, requesting him to issue registration papers for 8 acres of land on his elder brother’s name, 6 acres of land on his wife’s name and the remaining 4 acre on his name. To do this, Habeebuddin had demanded Rs 75,000 from Venkat Reddy.

The land was registered last week, but Habeebuddin had asked Reddy to come with the bribe money and take the papers. Reddy informed the ACB sleuths about this and a plan was hatched to catch the corrupt official red-handed.

On Wednesday, Venkat Reddy handed over the bribe money of Rs 75,000 to Harees, who works as a personal assistant to Habeebuddin. Harees then handed over the money to Habeebuddin, just when the ACB sleuths conducted the raid and seized the amount.

The tests for fingerprints on the money turned positive. The ACB officers are investigating the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .