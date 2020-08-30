Telangana: Man beats wife to death in Kamareddy district

Hanumanthu got into a fight with his wife Savitha (25) at their Indiranagar colony residence. He later took her to their agriculture field and beat her up till she fell down unconscious.

By | Published: 12:04 pm

Kamareddy: A man beat his wife to death following a quarrel over domestic issues on Saturday night at Gandhari mandal headquarters of Kamareddy district.

Hanumanthu then shifted her to a private nursing home in Banswada, but she was declared brought dead.

Savitha’s family lodged a complaint against Hanumanthu at Gandhari police station. Police registered a case against him and investigations taken up.

