Telangana: Man beheaded in broad daylight in Gadwal district

By | Published: 1:53 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: In a shocking incident, a man in his 30s was brutally murdered in broad daylight in Ryalampadu village of Dharoor mandal on Tuesday morning.

The victim was attacked by unknown people with a sharp object even while he was sitting on his motorbike. His head was found lying next to his body and what appeared to be a letter was found in his left hand, with a pen and his cell phone found next to his body.

More details are awaited.

