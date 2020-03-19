Telangana: Man douses wife and brother in petrol, sets them on fire

By | Published: 1:39 pm

Rangareddy: In a shocking incident, a resident of Mondonirayi Thanda of Farukh Nagar mandal of Shadnagar constituency has doused his wife and his brother in petrol and set them on fire on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the residents of the hamlet, the accused Gopal had taken out petrol from his vehicle and used it to set his wife Sunitha and his brother Santosh on fire. The residents rushed both the victims to Shadnagar Government Hospital, from where they were shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad, as they had suffered 60 per cent burns.

What led Gopal to take to the extreme step is not known yet and he is absconding. As the incident happened in the middle of the night, police came to know about it on Thursday morning.

More details are awaited.

