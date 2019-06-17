Telangana: Man found dead under suspicious circumstances

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Suryapet: A 32-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Ramapuram village of Mellacheruvu mandal on Monday.

The victim, identified as Sheik Jani Pasha, was an employee of a private cement factory in the area. He left home at 10 pm on Sunday telling his family members that he had some work but did not return. On Monday morning, Sudhakar, a villager, found his body hanging from a tree near a limestone quarry near the village and informed the family members. Two liquor bottles were also found at the place of the incident.

Mellacheruvu police shifted the body to Area hospital at Huzurnagar. Based on the complaint, a case was booked and investigation taken up. “We will also question two persons whom the family suspects were involved,” the police said.