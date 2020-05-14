Telangana: Man found hanging in kirana shop in Suryapet

By | Published: 11:51 am

Suryapet: A 60-year-old person was found dead under suspicious conditions on Thursday morning His body was found hanging to ceiling fan in his shop near vegetable market at Kodad in Suryapet district.

The man was identified as Epuganti Sathibabu of Kodad and running wholesale eggs shop. With kirana shop not opened for the last three days and foul smell emanating from it, local people broke open doors and found the body hanging to the ceiling.

Kodad police rushed to the place and shifted the body to Community Health Centre at Kodad for post-mortem. The police were investigating whether he committed suicide.

More details about the incident yet to be known.

