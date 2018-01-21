Telangana man back home after 10 years of illegal stay in Dubai

By | Gulf Correspondent | Published: 12:26 am

Riyadh: Chilumala Chandrashekhar of Rajanna Sircilla district who was living illegallly in Dubai is is now back home. Thanks to the Indian Consulate in Dubai. After long efforts, Chandrashekhar returned to his hometown.

He is one of 403 distress Indians who were supported by Indian consulate to reach their hometown in India last year. After being lured by false promise made by some fraudulent agents in Sircilla, Chandrashekhar decided to go to Dubai in the hope that he would be able to provide decent living for his wife Aruna and children Saikumar and Teja.

But he realised that he was duped by agent in India only after three months of his arrival in Dubai in 2007. He was left to fend for himself and started doing menial jobs in Dubai. He stayed in Dubai illegally without valid visa or work permit for 10 years and was doing menial jobs in construction firms. He alleged that some of these firms cheated him by denying his salary. While working at site, he fell down from a roof and his leg got fractured and he developed some neurologic problem in his ankle in last December. The doctors informed him that surgery would cost him around 12,000 Dirhams, Rs 2 lakh in Indian currency.

His employer denied any responsibility for his medical care since Chandrashekhar was a illegal worker. In compelling situation, Chandrashekhar decided to return home and approached noted social worker and Indian People Forum’s President, Girish Pant in Dubai through Janago Srinivas.

Girish Pant drew attention of India consulate about the plight of Chandrashekhar. The Indian consulate in Dubai agreed to bear his ticket cost and also issued temporary passport known as emergency certificate. Though his total stay in Dubai was 10 years, however, technically he had overstayed for 3,865 days, accordingly he was fined 3,86,500 Dirhams (nearly 67 lakh rupees) for violating residency rules in Dubai. However, considering his condition Dubai government authorities waived off the penalty amount after successful pursuit by Indian consulate team that highlighted his pathetic situation. Chandrashekhar is now getting treatment at Rajanna Sircilla, according to his family sources.