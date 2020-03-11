Telangana: Man killed as lorry mows down moped in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:04 pm

Mancherial: A 32-year old daily earner was killed when a lorry mowed a moped in which he was travelling in Luxettipet town on Tuesday midnight.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector Dattadri said that the deceased was Moulana, a cooking gas repairer from Jannaram mandal centre.

Moulana had fatal injuries to his head when he fell down after lorry dashed his moped at a fuel filling station in the town at around 2 am. Consequently, he died on the spot. Some passersby alerted cops who in turn rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Mancherial government hospital. The driver sped the spot after committing the offence by leaving his the lorry.

The repairer is survived by a wife and two children. He was returning to Jannaram at the time of the mishap.

Based on a complaint received from one of the kin of the victim, a case was registered against the driver under Section 304 A (rash and negligence act leading to death) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations are on. A search has been launched for nabbing the accused.

